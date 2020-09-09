Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — One person was extricated from a vehicle following a serious crash near the Baltimore City/Baltimore County line Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The crash is in the 6300 block of York Road.
The person who was extricated is being taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Update: MVC with Rescue// 6300 blk of York Rd// Patient extricated and being transported to a local hospital for treatment. Please use caution in the area. ^MJ
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 9, 2020
