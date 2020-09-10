Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — An Owings Mills man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Wednesday after attempting to pass through security with a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage, the TSA said.
According to the agency, a TSA officer saw the .38 caliber handgun, which was loaded with five bullets, inside the man’s bag while it was in an X-ray machine.
Police confiscated the gun and questioned the man before arresting him. The TSA said the man told police he forgot he had the gun with him.
The man’s name and specific charges were not released.
Wednesday’s incident marked the seventh gun caught at BWI in 2020. In 2019, police seized 27 guns at the airport.