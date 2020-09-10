Ravens Fans Won't Be Allowed In Stands, But Outdoor Watch Parties Are Happening In Baltimore. Here's Where To Catch The GameThe Ravens open up their season at home Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, and while fans won't be allowed in the stands, there are plenty of places in Baltimore to catch the game outside on the big screen.

Fantasy Football 2020: Start Jared Goff, Sit Aaron Rodgers In Week 1The Fantasy Football Today crew is back to give advice on who you should have in the lineup and who to stay away from in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

'We're Just Ready To Play Some Football' | Ravens DC Wink Martindale Says He's Ready For Season Opener, 'Chess Match' With Cleveland BrownsThe Ravens are preparing to open up a season like none before.

Tony Romo On Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 'He Is Special And Rare'NFL on CBS lead analyst breaks down why he believes that Jackson's 2019 performance is sustainable.