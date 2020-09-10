BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens open up their season at home Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, and while fans won’t be allowed in the stands, there are plenty of places in Baltimore to catch the game outside on the big screen.
Nick’s Fish House said, every Sunday, it will have a big screen and multiple TV’s featuring the game. They say that reservations are “strongly suggested.”
Silks Canton said it will also be showing the Ravens season opener against the Browns. On Thursday, the restaurant set up six TVs and outdoor speakers for the Texans/Chiefs game.
Power Plant Live! is also hosting an “Ultimate Purple Gameday Experience” party. The event will feature food/beverages and live entertainment ahead of the Ravens showdown with the Browns. They say tables are going fastly at a “very limited” capacity.
Light House Tavern in Caton and Mother’s in Federal Hill will also have watch parties. Mother’s is encouraging guests to reserve tables ahead of time.
The Ravens kick off their season Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Gametime is slated for 1 p.m.