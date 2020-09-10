OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — A COVID-19 testing site will be up and running at the Ocean City Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.

Testing will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days. People can schedule their own appointments by calling 410-632-1100 and pressing 8.

Tests at the convention center are provided at no out-of-pocket cost and no doctor’s order is required.

“As we wrap up our summer vacations and head back to school and work, we need to remain vigilant and safe,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “We encourage Marylanders who suspect that they were exposed to COVID-19 over the Labor Day holiday to get a test. The drive-thru testing site at the Ocean City Convention Center makes it easy for anyone in the area to get tested.”

The results are expected to be available within two to three days, and people will find out their results via phone or text message.

The site is in the parking lot of the corner of Convention Center Drive and Coastal Highway, operating as a drive-thru testing site.

You must have a photo identification to get a test.

There are now more than 215 testing sites operating across Maryland. For a comprehensive list of testing sites and information on getting a test, visit covidtest.maryland.gov.

