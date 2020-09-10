MOUNT AIRY, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Mount Airy early Wednesday morning.
At around 3:45 a.m., deputies responded to the Shell Station on Lakeview Drive in Mount Airy for a report of an armed robbery that had just happened.
Police learned two men entered the store, demanded money from an employee, and then fled in a grey four-door passenger car after obtaining some amount of money.
The employee was injured in the incident and was treated at Frederick Health Hospital.
While the sheriff’s office said only two men entered the store, they released photos of five people who may be involved. It’s unclear what roles the other three may have played.
Tips and information may also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, or callers may remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 301-600-4131.