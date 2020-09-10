CORONAVIRUS IN MD:503 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Frederick County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Mount Airy, Robbery, Talkers

MOUNT AIRY, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Mount Airy early Wednesday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., deputies responded to the Shell Station on Lakeview Drive in Mount Airy for a report of an armed robbery that had just happened.

Police learned two men entered the store, demanded money from an employee, and then fled in a grey four-door passenger car after obtaining some amount of money.

The employee was injured in the incident and was treated at Frederick Health Hospital.

While the sheriff’s office said only two men entered the store, they released photos of five people who may be involved. It’s unclear what roles the other three may have played.

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Tips and information may also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, or callers may remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 301-600-4131.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply