COLMAR MANOR, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County have charged a man they say fatally stabbed a 24-year-old man in the town of Colmar Manor on Monday.
Gerald Darnell Day, 33, is charged with first and second-degree murder and additional charges.
At around 8 p.m. on September 7, officers responded to a park in the 3500 block of 37th Avenue for a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found Franklin Vasquez, 24, of Colmar Manor, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities took Day into custody in Washington, D.C., where he remains pending extradition to Prince George’s County.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.