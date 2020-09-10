CORONAVIRUS IN MD:503 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair has now officially wrapped up. It was virtual this year, but that didn’t stop many events from still taking place!

Linh Bui and her daughter Maiah in the state fairs shake-off

The goat show, the Fair Family of the Day Photo Competition and of course, our personal favorite, the Undeniably Dairy Milkshake Contest, which our own Linh Bui won with her lights, caramel, action milkshake. It’s a must-try!

