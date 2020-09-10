CORONAVIRUS IN MD:503 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Economy, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Unemployment

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Unemployment numbers in Maryland are rising just slightly, with more than 11,000 filing in the last week.

In Baltimore City, 1,330 filed for unemployment insurance.

The Maryland Department of Labor said the Lost Wages Assistance Program will begin Friday.

The program will give people an additional $300 a week in retroactive federal benefits.

The department will also launch the fully modernized Beacon 2.0 unemployment insurance system later in September.

Check out the county-by-county breakdown below:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – September 5, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims EB Claims
Allegany 82 29 0 24 5
Anne Arundel 482 126 2 104 32
Baltimore City 727 316 3 225 59
Baltimore County 999 371 2 220 99
Calvert 67 29 1 15 1
Caroline 30 6 0 5 2
Carroll 124 30 0 25 5
Cecil 88 36 0 11 11
Charles 128 62 0 27 11
Dorchester 45 14 0 8 6
Frederick 199 56 0 38 11
Garrett 25 12 0 6 1
Harford 211 60 2 43 14
Howard 218 58 0 41 16
Kent 11 4 0 3 3
Montgomery 716 258 5 131 38
Non – Maryland 812 840 1 135 70
Prince George’s 930 556 3 181 84
Queen Anne’s 31 8 0 9 6
Somerset 27 14 0 3 2
St. Mary’s 60 17 0 16 3
Talbot 33 9 0 7 1
Unknown 58 2 0 14 11
Washington 179 44 0 27 9
Wicomico 104 41 0 18 21
Worcester 48 10 0 9 16
Totals by Type: 6,434 3,008 19 1,345 537
Total Regular UI Claims: 6,434
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 4,890
Total New UI Claims: 11,324

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply