Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Unemployment numbers in Maryland are rising just slightly, with more than 11,000 filing in the last week.
In Baltimore City, 1,330 filed for unemployment insurance.
The Maryland Department of Labor said the Lost Wages Assistance Program will begin Friday.
The program will give people an additional $300 a week in retroactive federal benefits.
The department will also launch the fully modernized Beacon 2.0 unemployment insurance system later in September.
Check out the county-by-county breakdown below:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – September 5, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|82
|29
|0
|24
|5
|Anne Arundel
|482
|126
|2
|104
|32
|Baltimore City
|727
|316
|3
|225
|59
|Baltimore County
|999
|371
|2
|220
|99
|Calvert
|67
|29
|1
|15
|1
|Caroline
|30
|6
|0
|5
|2
|Carroll
|124
|30
|0
|25
|5
|Cecil
|88
|36
|0
|11
|11
|Charles
|128
|62
|0
|27
|11
|Dorchester
|45
|14
|0
|8
|6
|Frederick
|199
|56
|0
|38
|11
|Garrett
|25
|12
|0
|6
|1
|Harford
|211
|60
|2
|43
|14
|Howard
|218
|58
|0
|41
|16
|Kent
|11
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Montgomery
|716
|258
|5
|131
|38
|Non – Maryland
|812
|840
|1
|135
|70
|Prince George’s
|930
|556
|3
|181
|84
|Queen Anne’s
|31
|8
|0
|9
|6
|Somerset
|27
|14
|0
|3
|2
|St. Mary’s
|60
|17
|0
|16
|3
|Talbot
|33
|9
|0
|7
|1
|Unknown
|58
|2
|0
|14
|11
|Washington
|179
|44
|0
|27
|9
|Wicomico
|104
|41
|0
|18
|21
|Worcester
|48
|10
|0
|9
|16
|Totals by Type:
|6,434
|3,008
|19
|1,345
|537
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|6,434
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|4,890
|Total New UI Claims:
|11,324
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.