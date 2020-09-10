Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A tow truck driver was killed in a crash while picking up a vehicle on Route 50 in Prince George’s County Wednesday night, Maryland State Police said.
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Route 50 at Route 704. Police said the tow truck driver, Jose Maria Zuniga, 76, of Silver Spring, was hit by a passing car’s mirror while picking up another vehicle.
Zuniga was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the passing car, a 31-year-old Glenarden man, stayed at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital and later released, while his passengers were not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.