LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Three people are facing drug charges following an investigation into drug activity at a motel in Linthicum.

59-year-old Patricia Till, 42-year-old Rashaun Johnson and 20-year-old Angelica Middlebrooks are each facing various drug charges.

Police said they received numerous complaints of drug activity at a Motel 6 on Raynor Avenue.

Till and Johnson were arrested after drugs were found inside a car they were in.

Middlebrooks was arrested following the search of the room she rented which resulted in drugs being found.

