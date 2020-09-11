Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Three people are facing drug charges following an investigation into drug activity at a motel in Linthicum.
59-year-old Patricia Till, 42-year-old Rashaun Johnson and 20-year-old Angelica Middlebrooks are each facing various drug charges.
Police said they received numerous complaints of drug activity at a Motel 6 on Raynor Avenue.
Till and Johnson were arrested after drugs were found inside a car they were in.
Middlebrooks was arrested following the search of the room she rented which resulted in drugs being found.