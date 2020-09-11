Comments
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
Betty Defazio, of no fixed address, was last seen at the Regal Inn located in the 8000 block of Pulaski Highway.
Police say she left her hotel room to get cigarettes and never returned.
Family members have tried to contact her by phone, but it goes straight to voicemail.
She is described as having brown collar-length hair with bangs and brown eyes. It is unknown what she might be wearing.
Defazio suffers from emotional distress and is known to frequent East Baltimore, police say.
If anyone has information about Betty Defazio, please call police at 410-307-2020.