SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are renewing their call for information in a deadly hit-and-run in October 2017.
On October 28, 2017, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 7900 block of WB&A Road near Thompson Road in Severn.
Witnesses reported that the pedestrian had left a house party in the 7800 block of WB&A Road and was walking southbound in the northbound lane with a group of people.
The suspect vehicle was driving northbound at a high rate of speed and struck the victim who was apparently unable to get out of the vehicle’s path, police said.
The pedestrian was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries and subsequently died on November 1, 2017.
The victim was identified as 17-year-old Kiersten Wengert-Walko.
The suspect vehicle did not remain at the scene. The vehicle is described as a silver passenger car with blue headlights and tinted windows. The damage is suspected to be to the right front bumper, hood area and windshield.
Anyone with information should contact police immediately.