LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday morning after a Transportation Security Administration officer found a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on luggage, the TSA said.
The man was passing through security at BWI around 5 a.m. when the TSA officer found the handgun loaded with seven bullets during an X-ray scan of the man’s luggage, the agency said.
The incident happened on the 19th anniversary of the deadly 9/11 terrorist attack.
“On this, the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our nation, it is extremely disturbing to see a traveler attempt to bring a loaded handgun onto an airplane,” Andrea Mishoe, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maryland, said in a statement. “Guns are prohibited in the cabins of airplanes. It’s nothing new. In fact, it’s a law that has been in place long before TSA even existed.”
The Oxon Hill man, whose name was not released, told police he forgot the gun was with him. He was later arrested on gun charges.
On Wednesday, an Owings Mills man was arrested with a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage.
To date, the TSA has caught eight guns at BWI in 2020. Last year, police caught 27 guns.