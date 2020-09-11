Comments
OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a double fatal shooting in Oxon Hill on Thursday night.
The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Davonte Simms of Alexandria, Virginia, and 26-year-old Kion Scott of Oxon Hill.
Police on patrol heard the sound of gunshots around 9:35 p.m. and went to investigate. The officers found the victims outside in the 600 block of Audrey Lane.
Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.