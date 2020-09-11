Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore sports superfan Mo Gaba passed away in late July after a lifelong battle with cancer.
So, the Ravens wanted to do something special to honor him on their first game of the year.
The team painted the letters “M” and “O” in the Baltimore-stenciled end zone gold.
For Mo. 💜 pic.twitter.com/7G1zH4qj2n
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2020
To make it even more special, his mother Sonny was able to paint on the last few strokes.
An entire section of 575 seats will also have Mo cardboard cutouts placed throughout.