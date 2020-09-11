GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 60-year-old man in the U.S. illegally was indicted this week on federal charges for allegedly bribing an immigration official to get a permanent resident card that would show he has legal status to remain in the country, the justice department said.
Zhiyang Yang, a Chinese national formerly of Silver Spring, is accused of making three bribe payments of between $100 and $700 on three separate occasions in September and October of 2019 to get favorable reporting conditions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as paying an undercover agent $5,000 in February 2020 to get an illegal permanent resident card.
Yang is being detained on a previous federal criminal complaint in the case, the justice department said.
If found guilty, Yang could face up to 15 years in prison.