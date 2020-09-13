Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was shot earlier Sunday evening.
Officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim at 6:06 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 47-year-old man being treated for gunshot wounds to his body.
Investigators said they believe the man was in the 1300 block of N. Calhoun Street when he was shot.
Detectives from the Western District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.