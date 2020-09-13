GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by three suspects who approached him during a family altercation in Glen Burnie.
Police responded to the 500 block of Delaware Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a fight.
When they arrived they found 27-year-old Fillmore James Burris dead lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.
An autopsy will be scheduled at a later time to determine the exact cause and manner but all evidence indicates Mr. Burris was the victim of a homicide.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene along with the Evidence Collection Unit. A canvass was done where physical and digital evidence were collected from the crime scene.
Police learned Burris had gotten into an altercation with family members before he was shot. While he was fighting with family members three Black males approached and it was then Burris was shot.
The three took off running from the area right after.
This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org