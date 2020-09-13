Comments
MIDDLE RIVER (WJZ) – One person is in the process of being rescued after being injured at Gunpowder State Park on Sunday.
Baltimore County Fire Department had to perform a Back Country Rescue after reports of one person injured on the trail.
The person had been located and crews from the fire department are attempting to extract the person from the woods, according to Baltimore County Fire’s twitter.
#BCOFD // Back Country Rescue// Gunpowder State Park// Reports of one injured patient on the trail. Patient has been located and crews are attempting extrication from the woods. D/T 1157 ^MJ
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 13, 2020
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.