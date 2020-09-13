RAVENS RETURN!Watch The Ravens vs. Browns Game on WJZ Right Now
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMPurple Post Game Show
    5:00 PMPurple Connection
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BACOFD, Baltimore County Fire Department, Gunpowder State Park, injury, Rescue, Talkers

MIDDLE RIVER (WJZ) – One person is in the process of being rescued after being injured at Gunpowder State Park on Sunday.

Baltimore County Fire Department had to perform a Back Country Rescue after reports of one person injured on the trail.

The person had been located and crews from the fire department are attempting to extract the person from the woods, according to Baltimore County Fire’s twitter.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

Comments

Leave a Reply