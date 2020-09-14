PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Despite the coronavirus, the annual Jonathan Ogden Golf Tournament went on Monday in Baltimore County.
The fundraiser took place at the Woodholme Country Club in Pikesville. It raises money for the former Raven’s Jonathan Ogden Family Foundation, which helps kids in underserved communities develop positive self-esteem.
Ogden now lives in Las Vegas but returned to Maryland to help raise money for the charity.
A number of current and former Ravens, including Torrey Smith and Tony Siragusa, turned out for the event.
Ogden also weighed in on the Ravens’ 38-6 season-opening win against the Cleveland Browns, saying the team looked good.
“Lamar looked good, running game looked good, they kind of picked up where they left off last year which is what I was hoping to see,” he said.