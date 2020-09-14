BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is extending hours at the community collection sites to help residents with their recycling.
Starting this week, the community collection centers’ hours will be extended on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 6 p.m.
The locations will still be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are extremely appreciative of City residents who have received the recent changes to recycling services well. Those residents saw the change as DPW’s way of continuing recycling services in a community friendly manner, permitting the Department to better manage staff and keep residential trash collection as the main priority during this time. Our two-week assessment of the modified recycling services revealed the need for a number of changes and I am sharing them now,” said Acting DPW Director Garbark.
The hours at the Citizens’ Convenience Drop-Off Centers’ hours will remain unchanged.
The city also added another community collection site in district 2 and Hazelwood Elementary School.
Community Collection Center Location Changes
- District 1: DPW Maritime Operations Facility, 3311 Eastbourne Avenue
- District 2: DPW Eastside Sanitation Yard, 6101 Bowleys Lane and Hazelwood Elementary School, 4517 Hazelwood Avenue
- District 3: Hamilton Elementary, 6101 Old Harford Road
- District 4: Chinquapin Middle, 900 Woodbourne Avenue
- District 5: Former Police Academy, 3500 W. Northern Parkway (Access off of Manhattan Avenue)
- District 6: Greenspring Middle School, 4701 Greenspring Avenue
- District 7: Westside Elementary location moved to William S. Baer School, 2001 N. Warwick Avenue
- District 8: Westside Skills Center, 4501 Edmondson Avenue
- District 9: DPW Meter Shop location moved to Steuart Hill Academic Academy, 30 S. Gilmor Street (Access off of W. Lombard Street)
- District 10: DPW Southwest Sanitation Yard, 701 Reedbird Avenue
- District 11: Digital Harbor High School, 1100 Covington Street
- District 12: Dunbar High School, 601 N. Central Avenue
- District 13: DPW Property Management Facility, 1825 Edison Highway
- District 14: Mergenthaler (“Mervo”) High School, 3500 Hillen Road (Access off of 3500 block of Tivoly Avenue)
