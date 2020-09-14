GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Pasadena man was arrested on drug charges Friday night following a traffic stop on Interstate 97 in Anne Arundel County, police said.
Detectives stopped a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban near the area of I-97 and Quarterfield Road around 9 p.m. Friday. When they searched the vehicle, they found nearly 57 grams of suspected crack cocaine, just under 24 grams of suspected marijuana and just over 42 grams of suspected THC edibles, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Police also reportedly found a digital scale, electronic stun gun and $868 in cash.
The driver, Charles Edward B. Mitchell, 39, was arrested and faces numerous charges, including concealing a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance-not marijuana and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.