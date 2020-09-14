BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed after a shooting in Federal Hill Park Sunday night in south Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Warren Avenue around 11:03 p.m. after a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
The sound of screams as people ran from Sunday night’s shooting at Federal Hill Park…captured on a resident’s Ring camera. One bystander said he thought the gunshots were fireworks until he heard screams of horror like these, a woman yelling, “Oh my God,” as she ran. @wjz pic.twitter.com/37B7BNkbeS
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) September 14, 2020
When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He later died at the hospital.
Citizen App video shows the scene:
Man Shot in Federal Hill Park @CitizenApp
Battery Ave & E Montgomery St Yesterday 11:09:41 PM EDThttps://citizen.com/static/scripts/embed.js/static/scripts/embed.js?v=1600093937057
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
