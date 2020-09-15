ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Curtis Bay man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for hitting and killing a married couple in Anne Arundel County last year, the county state’s attorney’s office said.
Judge William Mulford, II, sentenced Brandon Wyrobek to the maximum ten years in prison on each of two counts of negligent manslaughter. Wyrobek pleaded guilty on Monday.
Officials said Wyrobek was high on illegal drugs when he hit a 2018 Mazda3 near southbound Route 295 and Interstate 195 on September 14, 2019. Frances Manis, 73, died at the scene; her husband, Richard Manis, 80, died from his injuries five weeks later.
The couple was heading to an engagement party for a family member at the time of the crash, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Multiple 911 callers reportedly saw Wyrobek driving erratically and appeared to have his eyes closed. When medics arrived, he was lethargic and disoriented, officials said. A blood test later showed Wyrobek had fentanyl, benzodiazepine and opiates in his system.