ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation on Tuesday recognizing September 15 through October as Hispanic Heritage Month in Maryland.
“One of Maryland’s greatest strengths is the diversity of our people,” said Governor Hogan. “During Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate Maryland’s Hispanic community and its many contributions to our state’s rich identity.”
Throughout the month, several of the governor’s agencies will partner to host a virtual procurement workshop in Spanish to “support Maryland’s growing community of Spanish-speaking business owners.