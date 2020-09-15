BREAKINGOfficer-Involved Shooting Reported In Downtown Baltimore
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting in northwest Baltimore that left one man injured.

Patrol officers responded to the 4400 block of White Oak Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 12:14 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 59-year-old man had been shot to the shoulder. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

