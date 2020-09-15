GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a string of bank robberies.
Marquis Von Clemons, 38, of Langley Park, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
According to Clemons’ plea agreement, on February 13, 2019, he entered a bank in Hyattsville, approached the teller and passed the teller a note saying that he had a gun.
The teller gave Clemons cash. He then fled the bank with the money and note.
One week later, Clemons entered the same bank wearing a mask and gloves. The bank security guard confronted Clemons and ordered him to remove the mask.
Clemons did not remove the mask and tried to reach into his pockets. The security guard was able to detain him until law enforcement arrived.
When officers arrived at the bank, they searched Clemons and found a note in his pocket saying that he had a gun and demanding money.
A search warrant was executed at Clemons’ residence and law enforcement recovered the distinctive hat and shoes worn during the robbery on February 13.
Less than seven months before the robbery Clemons had been released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for robbing the same bank.