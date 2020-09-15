BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three rescued and rehabilitated turtles were released recently off the Maryland coast.
The two Kemp’s ridley and one green sea turtle were rescued after stranding as cold-stunned sea turtles, the Aquarium said.
Mozarella, Stilton and Halloumi were treated for ailments associated with cold stunning including pneumonia, respiratory distress, dehydration, infection and emaciation.
Mozzarella and Stilton, Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, both stranded off the Massachusetts’ coast and were transferred from the New England Aquarium in December 2019. They were fed live crabs to make sure they could still forage and capture live prey!
Halloumi was stranded off the coast of North Carolina and was taken to the National Aquarium- the green sea turtle loves broccoli and zucchini!
The Aquarium has the capacity to admit and care for more than 30 cold-stunned sea turtles for long-term rehabilitation, most of which arrive for rehab simultaneously.
The Aquarium admitted two more Kemp’s ridley sea turtles for rehabilitation.
Pecorino, who suffered a presumed boat strike, and Tulum, a more mature turtle who had symptoms of lethargy and positive buoyancy, were rescued off the coast of Delaware and are currently being treated by the Animal Health and Rescue teams.