CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, 599 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, CAA, Local TV, Maryland News, NCAA, Sports, Talkers, Tennessee Titans, towson tigers, Tye Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJZ) — Towson University alum Tye Smith has been promoted from the practice squad to return to the Tennessee Titans’ active roster, the team recently announced.

Smith, a defensive back, racked up 312 tackles and six interceptions in 50 games at Towson from 2011-14. He was part of the Towson teams that reached an FCS National Championship Game and won two CAA Championships.

Going into 2020, Smith has played 28 career regular-season games in the NFL, including a combined five playoff games for the Titans in 2017 and 2019. He helped the Titans to reach the AFC Championship game in 2019.

Playing in the secondary, Smith has 47 career tackles, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception.

Smith joins Jordan Dangerfield of the Pittsburgh Steelers as Tigers currently active in the NFL.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply