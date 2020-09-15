NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJZ) — Towson University alum Tye Smith has been promoted from the practice squad to return to the Tennessee Titans’ active roster, the team recently announced.
Smith, a defensive back, racked up 312 tackles and six interceptions in 50 games at Towson from 2011-14. He was part of the Towson teams that reached an FCS National Championship Game and won two CAA Championships.
Going into 2020, Smith has played 28 career regular-season games in the NFL, including a combined five playoff games for the Titans in 2017 and 2019. He helped the Titans to reach the AFC Championship game in 2019.
Playing in the secondary, Smith has 47 career tackles, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception.
Smith joins Jordan Dangerfield of the Pittsburgh Steelers as Tigers currently active in the NFL.