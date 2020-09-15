BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police were attempting to arrest two robbery suspects at a city hotel, when a detective fired at one of the suspects when they drove at the officer.

The incident happened near Redwood and Calvert streets around 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore County detectives tracked robbery suspects to a hotel in downtown Baltimore. They were working to bring the suspects into custody and were waiting to pull over the suspects as they left the hotel.

But as the suspects came out, one ran back inside to the hotel and another got into a police vehicle and allegedly rammed into the back of a police vehicle when the suspect saw officers in the area.

As another detective approached the suspect in the car and ordered them out of the car, the suspect drove at the detective. That’s when the officer fired a weapon at the driver. The driver then fled the area.

The shooting, although in Baltimore city, did not involve city police officers.

Police don’t know whether the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

Chopper 13 was over the scene where you could see a large police presence Tuesday afternoon.

County police officials said the officers identified themselves while engaging with the suspects.

One suspect is in custody and another suspect is at large. The suspect vehicle was recovered.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!