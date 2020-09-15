TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — As the 2020 election inches closer, Towson University student-athletes are working to whip up excitement among their fellow peers about voting.

Towson University associate woman’s basketball coach Zach Kancher recently hosted a virtual town hall for student-athletes, teaching them about voting.

“I’m kind of walking them through the entire election process,” Kancher said.

It’s meant to help student-athletes understand the 2020 election on the local, state and national levels.

“Student-athletes don’t realize that the changes and reforms they want to see actually occur at the state and local levels first, and it’s really important to be engaged in that process,” Kancher said.

Student-athlete LaKaitlin Wright said she is grateful for her coach hosting a virtual town hall.

“I’m fortunate enough to have a coach that’s very passionate about voting,” she said.

Along with the town halls, Kancher created a Twitter handle for students; TUAthletesVote, with non-partisan voter information.

“It’s just really very accessible information for us to have and for us to share with our teammates,” Wright said.

Generation Z makes up more than 24 million eligible voters in the 2020 election.

“Young voters have an unbelievable opportunity to make an impact,” Kancher said.

Now, students like Wright are trying to encourage others to get registered and get educated.

“We’re working to get 100 percent voter registration throughout Towson student-athletes,” Wright said.

“The purpose of me creating, of me doing this, is not to get people registered,” Kancher said. “But it’s to provide education on the voting process, on the election and then create habitual voters.”