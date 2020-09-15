BREAKINGBaltimore County Detective Fires Shot At Alleged Robbery Suspect In Downtown Baltimore During Attempt To Arrest
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:baby news, Baltimore, Maxine Streicher, Sean Streicher, WJZ

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the words of his mother: he’s here and he’s perfect!

WJZ reporter Sean Streicher and his wife Maxine Streicher, welcomed their son Macklin Streicher on September 14.

Maxine is also a reporter for another Baltimore news station, so naturally, his birth announcement was breaking news!

Baby Macklin was born at 7 pounds, one ounce.

Congratulations to the whole family!

And Sean wasn’t the only WJZ employee to become a father.

WJZ newscast director Rich Nodonly and his wife also welcomed a baby boy, John, over the weekend. Congratulations to them!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply