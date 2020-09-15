Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the words of his mother: he’s here and he’s perfect!
He’s here and he’s perfect! https://t.co/rv4XZnCWaD
— Maxine Streicher (@MaxineStreicher) September 15, 2020
WJZ reporter Sean Streicher and his wife Maxine Streicher, welcomed their son Macklin Streicher on September 14.
Maxine is also a reporter for another Baltimore news station, so naturally, his birth announcement was breaking news!
Baby Macklin was born at 7 pounds, one ounce.
Congratulations to the whole family!
And Sean wasn’t the only WJZ employee to become a father.
WJZ newscast director Rich Nodonly and his wife also welcomed a baby boy, John, over the weekend. Congratulations to them!