BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating after a three-year-old accidentally shot himself in the hand.
The incident happened Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of East Monument Street.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
It’s not immediately clear how the child got access to a gun or how he shot himself.
Chopper 13 was over the scene in east Baltimore near Johns Hopkins Hospital.
