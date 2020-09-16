Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of snatching a woman’s purse.
Police say it happened September 11 in the 800 block of Hollins Street.
Police say the suspect ran up to an unsuspecting woman, grabbed her purse and jumped into an awaiting Sedan that fled the area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department detectives in the Southern District, at 410-396-2499.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.