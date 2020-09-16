Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Monday.
Kimara Lucas, 13, was last seen Monday at around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of Marbourne Avenue.
She was last seen wearing a black shower-cap, white T-shirt, black pajama pants, white slip-on shoes and a pink book-bag.
Family and friends are concerned about Kimara Lucas’s well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kimara Lucas is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.