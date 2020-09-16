BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Critics raised their eyebrows Sunday when Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh decided to keep his star quarterback in late in the game during a rout of the Cleveland Browns in the team’s Regular Season opener. But reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson defended Harbaugh’s decision during a press conference Wednesday.

“We didn’t have no preseason games, so that was my first time getting tackled since January,” Jackson said. “I felt we needed that. Coach knows what he’s doing, so you know it is what it is. You can get hurt at any time, and I’m good and I came out the game 100 percent, so it’s fine.”

Harbaugh fired back at critics during a press conference Monday. He said that the Ravens weren’t the only team in Week 1 to leave their starting quarterback in the entire game during a blowout. The Seattle Seahawks opted to keep their star quarterback, Russell Wilson, in late in the game during a 38-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

RELATED COVERAGE:

“Take a look at Seattle with Russell Wilson,” Harbaugh said. “I would encourage you to do your homework on that.”

Harbaugh added that the team is not, “going to just react to every criticism.”

Jackson earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Cleveland. He completed 20 of 25 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns. He had a quarterback rating of 152.2.

The Ravens will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 2 of the Regular Season. Last year, Jackson and the Ravens went on to defeat the Texans 41-7. In that game, Jackson threw for four touchdowns and 222 yards. The Ravens defense kept Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson quiet. Watson went just 18-of-29 for 169 yards and threw an interception.