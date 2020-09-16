ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Many Maryland restaurants have struggled through the year after initially closing their doors to diners due to the coronavirus pandemic, limiting service only to takeout and delivery.
After beginning to slowly reopen — first with outdoor dining and now with indoor dining at 75% capacity, the restaurants are happy to announce their first-ever, statewide restaurant week will begin Friday.
Maryland Restaurant Week will run through Sunday, Sept, 27.
Restaurant Owners Hope First-Ever Maryland Restaurant Week Will Provide Boost To Business
Many restaurants are offering three-course meals at special prices for dining in house, but others will offer carryout, delivery and other special.
On their website it reads: It hasn’t been an ordinary year. This isn’t your ordinary restaurant week.
“Unlike your typical restaurant weeks, we’re bringing all counties and all restaurants together for a week long effort in support of our industry. No course requirements, no prix-fixe menus needed, and no entry fees. Restaurants may offer special menus, discounts or seasonal fare for dine-in, curbside, or carryout,” the website states.
To see which restaurants are participating and their offers, click here.
Here’s a list of other food events around the state.