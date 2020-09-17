WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Did a political event at the National Press Club in 2015 predict the future? A newly-surfaced photo taken by a former journalist has an eerie meaning five years later.

Flashback to September 15, 2015. It’s the night of the GOP Primary Debate and the National Press Club in Washington D.C. held a watch party. Former TV anchor turned talent consultant Terry Anzur was invited to attend the event and brought along her son, who was a doctoral candidate in political science, to watch the debate.

When they walked into the bar area, they were handed a debate-theme drink menu.

“I thought it was funny and snarky,” said Anzur, a former anchor at WCBS in New York, KCBS in Los Angeles and the host of “In Depth” on America’s Talking.

“PICK YOUR POISON,” the menu read, assigning $5 drink specials to each Republican nominee for president ahead of the 2016 election. And there, near the bottom of the list, was the Trump drink: a Corona beer.

“At the time I didn’t think about it, I just took a picture and posted it,” Anzur said.

The National Press Club’s drink menu may have been linking the president’s comments about Mexicans with a Mexican beer.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us,” Trump had said in his presidential announcement speech on June 16, 2015. “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Flash forward to September 2020, when Anzur’s Facebook popped up this photo as a memory. The potentially-clairvoyant menu, of course nothing really more than just a coincidence, stunned her and her followers.

“Little did I know it would still be humorous in kind of a dark way,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic will likely forever be attached to Trump’s legacy. As of Sept. 17, Johns Hopkins University reported there have been 6,640,540 positive coronavirus cases in the U.S. More than 197,000 Americans have also died from the deadly virus.

The National Press Club says watch party events are popular and they did the menu as an unofficial straw poll. They said at the time Corona beer was a population drink option at the bar.