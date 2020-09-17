FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A man is arrested in Frederick after allegedly stealing a minivan and assaulting a woman on Monday.
Officers responded at 7:54 p.m. to a disturbance at 1001 West Patrick Street. Dispatchers learned from several callers that a man had gotten into an occupied minivan stopped at a traffic signal, stole and drove off in the car after the victim was able to get out of the car.
The victim told police the suspect had gotten into her front passenger door and put her in a headlock. She drove a short distance while trying to break free from the suspect. She said he exposed his genitals and tried to force her head toward his lap.
She stopped in the lot at 1001 West Patrick Street and was able to get out of the vehicle.
Witnesses told officers they saw the suspect drive the minivan west on West Patrick Street make an abrupt left turn through the median, traveled across the eastbound lanes and crashed into a wooded area.
Officers found the stolen minivan empty and began checking the area for the suspect.
Frederick Police then received more calls about another disturbance in the first block of Hillcrest Drive. Callers said a man matching the suspect’s description was chasing two women in that area.
Officers found and detained 24-year-old Kory Alexander Muse, of Frederick. A witness identified Muse as the same person who had stolen the minivan and officers arrested him.
He is charged with motor vehicle/unlawful taking, second-degree assault, false imprisonment, fourth-degree attempted sex offense and indecent exposure. He is currently held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.