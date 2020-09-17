BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a birthday celebration one Maryland woman certainly won’t forget.
The Maryland State Police recently paid a special visit to Hagerstown resident Marvie O’Hara to wish her a happy 106th birthday!
Troopers came around the corner with sirens blaring and lights flashing before getting out of their vehicles to sing happy birthday!
The @mdsp recently helped wish Hagerstown resident Marvie O'Hara a happy 106th birthday. Troopers came around the corner w/sirens blaring & lights flashing. They then got out of their vehicles w/signs & sang happy birthday to O'Hara, whose late husband served in MSP from 1938-74 pic.twitter.com/qnq91F868V
— MD State Police (@MDSP) September 17, 2020
These well-wishes from State Police meant a little something extra to Marvie. Her late husband was a member of the State Police force from 1938 to 1974.