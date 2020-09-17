CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; 631 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Good News: Something To Smile About, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland State Police, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a birthday celebration one Maryland woman certainly won’t forget.

The Maryland State Police recently paid a special visit to Hagerstown resident Marvie O’Hara to wish her a happy 106th birthday!

Troopers came around the corner with sirens blaring and lights flashing before getting out of their vehicles to sing happy birthday!

These well-wishes from State Police meant a little something extra to Marvie. Her late husband was a member of the State Police force from 1938 to 1974.

CBS Baltimore Staff

