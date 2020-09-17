ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As historic wildfires continue to rage on the West Coast, Maryland is lending a hand to the response efforts in Oregon and California.
“Our fellow states have never hesitated to support the State of Maryland in times of crisis, and we stand ready to support those who now face an unprecedented wildfire season,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Our prayers are with all those who have been affected, injured, or displaced by these devastating fires.”
Maryland will send a geographic information specialist from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to help Oregon State Emergency Coordination Center’s efforts to track wildland fire activity.
Two members of the Maryland Emergency Management Agency advance team will go help the center during October.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has also mobilized wildland fire crews and firefighting equipment to help Western states throughout the summer and early fall.
Firefighter modules from Maryland are assigned to the El Dorado Fire in Southern California and the Slater Fire in Northern California.