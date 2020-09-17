Comments
ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — A woman previously reported missing on September 9 has been found dead in Prince George’s County.
Betty Defazio, 70, of no fixed address, was last seen at the Regal Inn on September 6. Police said she left her hotel room to get cigarettes and never returned.
Family members said they had tried to contact her by phone but it went straight to voicemail.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and are working jointly with P.G. County Police.