CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; 631 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Dundalk, Essex, Local TV, Missing woman, Stephanie Ann Matthews, Talkers

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing Essex woman who may be suffering from emotional distress.

Stephanie Anne Matthews, 38, of the unit block of Riverside Road in Essex was last seen on Aug. 15 in Dundalk.

She is 4-foot-11 and 190 pounds. with brown straight hair and blue eyes.

If you see Stephanie, call 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply