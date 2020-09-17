Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing Essex woman who may be suffering from emotional distress.
Stephanie Anne Matthews, 38, of the unit block of Riverside Road in Essex was last seen on Aug. 15 in Dundalk.
She is 4-foot-11 and 190 pounds. with brown straight hair and blue eyes.
If you see Stephanie, call 911.
