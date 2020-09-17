BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The suspect wanted for allegedly driving a vehicle at a Baltimore County Police detective, which investigators said led to an officer-involved shooting, turned herself in Thursday.

Police said Tiara Baker, 22, evaded detectives trying to arrest her in Baltimore City on assault, robbery and theft charges, stemming from incidents in several jurisdictions.

#BREAKING: 22-year-old Tiara Baker, together with her attorney, turned herself into authorities today in Baltimore County. Police say Baker evaded detectives trying to arrest her in Baltimore City this week & is wanted on robbery charges in several jurisdictions. @wjz pic.twitter.com/LDHAFk4CM4 — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) September 17, 2020

Baltimore County Police detectives were conducting surveillance Tuesday in Baltimore City, where Baker was seen walking out of a hotel and into a Honda Accord.

Detectives attempted to prevent Baker’s car from leaving, at which point she allegedly rammed the car into a police cruiser and then drove at a Baltimore County Police detective. That detective fired his gun and Baker fled the scene.

Baltimore County Detective Fires At Alleged Robbery Suspect While Trying To Make Arrest In Downtown Baltimore

“That suspect ran into the back of the police car that had the lights flashing and then drove directly at the detective,” Sgt. Vicky Warehime, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said. “The detective discharged his weapon.”

Baker’s attorney, Tony Garcia, acknowledged that there were warrants out for her arrest, but said his client was ambushed by unidentified Baltimore County Police detectives in unmarked cars, one of whom pointed a gun at her.

Garcia also said the detectives did not announce themselves, and that Baker feared for her life.

“We are shocked, we are amazed at the amazing array of lies and misconceptions that have led to this moment,” Garcia said.

“This officer opens fire. Four shots into the car. She never tried to hit him. We categorically deny that,” Garcia added.

In response, Baltimore County Police told WJZ they did identify themselves when they attempted the arrest, that lights on their cars were activated and that they were wearing vests with “police” written on them.

Garcia said Baker sustained injuries to her arm, chest and ear. He also said she is eight-months pregnant and that her 3-year-old daughter and 12-year-old brother were at the scene.

“I just didn’t want them to hurt my baby,” Baker said.

Garcia said he wishes detectives instead approached his client at her longtime Baltimore home.

“This is unjustified, uncalled for, ridiculous,” he said.

Baltimore County Police said detectives did not have body-worn cameras on because they are not required or issued to the robbery detective unit.

Police said Baker was arrested on five warrants. She is being held in Towson until her bail review hearing Friday.