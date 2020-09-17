CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; 631 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE, MD. (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo wants to get adults to learn more about the role zoos play as conservation organizations through fall happy hours!

Adults can sip and stroll and learn while enjoying a local craft beer or wine while taking a guided twilight tour of the zoo.

The walks will focus on a specific zoo-themed topic each evening, the zoo said.

They will learn about the zoo’s role in cooperative breeding and species management programs and what it takes to take care of animals in the zoo’s care.

The Sip & Strolls will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with themes varying each week. Tickets are $65 per person, which includes three drink tickets, after hours visits to habitats on the guided tour and keeper chats and even some access to a food vendor.

September 18 and October 23’s events will focus on Conservation and Saving Species.

Tickets are limited to make sure social distancing protocols are followed and masks are required when you are not eating or drinking.

Check out the themes the zoo has planned for the fall:

Conservation & Saving Species: September 18 & October 23

Zoo History: September 24 & October 15

Amazing Animal Adaptations: October 3 & October 30

Animal Sex and Mating Habits: October 9

Predators vs Prey: October 24

For more information or to register, visit www.marylandzoo.org/sip.

