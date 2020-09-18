BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Everyone’s routines have changed over the course of the last few months since the coronavirus pandemic reached the U.S. Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon is no different. Speaking with reporters in a video conference this week, Judon said that his pre-game ritual of going to the best pizza spot in town has to change this year.

“I usually find one of the best pizza spots in town, one of the highest rated and I eat pizza the night before the game. But, we aren’t allowed to leave our hotel so they’re just going to have to bring it to me,” said Judon. “I’m just going to have to be chilling up in the hotel and that’s just what it is for right now. It’s a crazy time and a crazy world right now. For me to keep everybody on my team safe, and for everybody else to be safe and for us to continue to play games, I’m just going to have to switch up what I do right now. Pizza can be delivered anywhere.”

This weekend’s trip to Houston marks the first road trip of the season for the team but head coach John Harbaugh is confident in his guys’ ability to adjust their pre-game routines to the new rules.

“It’s a challenge in some ways,” Harbaugh said. “The teams that traveled last week had to deal with it. The teams that travel this week for the first time will have to deal with it for the first time. We’re very confident in the people that organize all that for us … so we’ll be fine.”

The trip to Houston may not offer Judon the opportunity to go out and get pizza but, with his team listed a 7 point favorites entering Sunday’s matchup, he’ll have a chance to add another win.

The Ravens and Texans meet Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.