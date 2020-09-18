CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 119K COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Slightly Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMComedy.TV
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    04:00 AMEntertainers with Byron Allen
    05:00 AMOrigins
    View All Programs
By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland Weather, Maryland weather forecast, Talkers, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready! It’s shaping up to be a very fall-like weekend here in Maryland!

You will likely need a light jacket on as you’re starting out your day.

Overnight, temperatures will tumble down into the 40s for a lot of places. In Baltimore, the temperature will be right around 48, while north and west of the city will be in the low 40s.

Out in western Maryland, places like Oakland will be in the mid-30s. That’s where we find a frost advisory that goes into effect starting at 1 a.m. and running through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Morning lows are going to be chilly this weekend. Saturday morning, the upper 40s, while Sunday morning, the mid-40s. As we head into the afternoon on both days, it’s going to feel below average, too.

Chelsea Ingram

Comments

Leave a Reply