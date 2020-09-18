Glasnow Fans 10 In 5 Innings To Help Rays Beat Orioles 2-1Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 over five innings to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat Alex Cobb and the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 Friday night.

Ravens' Matt Judon Says He's Changing His Pre-Game Pizza Ritual Because Of COVID: 'Pizza Can Be Delivered Anywhere'The Ravens linebacker likes to visit the top pizza spot in each town he goes to prior to games. But, this year, that routine has changed a bit.

Can The Ravens Roll Over The Texans Like They Did The Browns?The Baltimore Ravens look to duplicated their dominant win over the Cleveland Browns when they meet the Texans in Houston on Sunday.

Rays Earn AL Playoff Spot With Doubleheader Sweep Of OriolesThe Tampa Bay Rays clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a doubleheader before cranking up the offense in a 10-6 victory Thursday night that completed the sweep.