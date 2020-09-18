BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready! It’s shaping up to be a very fall-like weekend here in Maryland!
You will likely need a light jacket on as you’re starting out your day.
Overnight, temperatures will tumble down into the 40s for a lot of places. In Baltimore, the temperature will be right around 48, while north and west of the city will be in the low 40s.
It will be significantly cooler tonight (10 to 15 degrees) than this morning with lows dropping into the low to mid 40s west of I-95 and low to mid 50s to the east. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/U9US9QBdIw
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 19, 2020
Out in western Maryland, places like Oakland will be in the mid-30s. That’s where we find a frost advisory that goes into effect starting at 1 a.m. and running through 9 a.m. Saturday.
Morning lows are going to be chilly this weekend. Saturday morning, the upper 40s, while Sunday morning, the mid-40s. As we head into the afternoon on both days, it’s going to feel below average, too.