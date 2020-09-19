PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are renewing their call for help from the public in solving the cold case murder of Charles Edward Crusoe.

Police say Crusoe, 25, was found murdered around 4:30 p.m. in Pasadena on February 2, 1974.

When detectives arrived on the scene, they were met by a 14-year-old boy who had said that he had found a body down a dirt path.

The boy took detectives to a wooded area off of Bayside Beach Road where they found Crusoe. He was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and was classified as a homicide.

The victim was last seen by his girlfriend on January 24, 1974, in Washington D.C. when he left his residence that morning for work. She then reported him missing on January 25, 1974.

His vehicle was found on February 4, 1974, in Los Angeles, California.

Crusoe, who once was a musician who played with the Ohio Players, worked in an insurance business. At his place of employment, he was recently investigating a matter which implicated two of his co-workers in some wrongdoing of the company.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Cold Case Unit at 410-222-4731.

An up to $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the case.