By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have won six-straight road games and have outscored their opponents 205-90 in those matchups.

Baltimore will look to make it seven-straight road wins as the team travels to Houston to take on the Texans.

It will be a showdown between two of the league’s premier quarterbacks in the likes of Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

In his last nine regular-season starts, Jackson has thrown for 1,752 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has also racked up 675 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Jackson said during a press conference this week that the game has slowed down a lot for him.

“Just a lot of film study,” Jackson said. “Going against our defense, they doing all the exotic things they do. I always tell those guys, I need stuff like that during practice and camp just for when I go against other opponents, it’ll be a lot easier for me on the field. That’s where I’d say the biggest step has came from.”

Jackson also spoke highly of Watson.

“That’s a great quarterback we’re going against,” Jackson said of Watson. He added that Watson is a “dynamic” player.

The Ravens defense has produced six interceptions in their six-straight road wins, including two returned for touchdowns by cornerback Marcus Peters.

Cornerback Marcus Peters #24 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to their game against the the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said the team is not going into the game overconfident, though.

“We’re not overconfident, trust me,” he said. “[Watson] gets better every year. He’s a Pro Bowl quarterback for a reason. He, to me, is like a Lebron James type player in the NFL instead of the NBA. He’s a general, he’s a point guard out there, and we all respect his game.”

Last year, the Ravens demolished the Texans at M & T Bank Stadium by a final score of 41-7. Lamar Jackson threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns, while Watson went just 18-for-29 and threw an interception. You can catch all the action right here on WJZ at 4:25 p.m.

