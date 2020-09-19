BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have won six-straight road games and have outscored their opponents 205-90 in those matchups.

Baltimore will look to make it seven-straight road wins as the team travels to Houston to take on the Texans.

It will be a showdown between two of the league’s premier quarterbacks in the likes of Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

In his last nine regular-season starts, Jackson has thrown for 1,752 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has also racked up 675 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Jackson said during a press conference this week that the game has slowed down a lot for him.

“Just a lot of film study,” Jackson said. “Going against our defense, they doing all the exotic things they do. I always tell those guys, I need stuff like that during practice and camp just for when I go against other opponents, it’ll be a lot easier for me on the field. That’s where I’d say the biggest step has came from.”

.@Lj_era8 says the game has slowed down a lot: pic.twitter.com/A6SnCD7pjR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 16, 2020

Jackson also spoke highly of Watson.

“That’s a great quarterback we’re going against,” Jackson said of Watson. He added that Watson is a “dynamic” player.

The Ravens defense has produced six interceptions in their six-straight road wins, including two returned for touchdowns by cornerback Marcus Peters.

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said the team is not going into the game overconfident, though.

“We’re not overconfident, trust me,” he said. “[Watson] gets better every year. He’s a Pro Bowl quarterback for a reason. He, to me, is like a Lebron James type player in the NFL instead of the NBA. He’s a general, he’s a point guard out there, and we all respect his game.”

Last year, the Ravens demolished the Texans at M & T Bank Stadium by a final score of 41-7. Lamar Jackson threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns, while Watson went just 18-for-29 and threw an interception. You can catch all the action right here on WJZ at 4:25 p.m.