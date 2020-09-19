CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Down As State Adds Over 600 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a recent ranking of the current NFL Stadiums in use, M&T Bank Stadium fell in the middle of the pack, according to a recent report by ESPN.

The report factored in things like atmosphere, features, traditions, tailgating location, cost and history.

The Ravens finished 15th on the list.

The report found that Ravens fans get a cost-effective experience and concession stands with local favorites.

Lambeau Field, Home of the Green Bay Packers, finished first on the list, while FedEx Field, Home of the Washington Football Team, finished last on the list.

